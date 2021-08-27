In August 2021, the top ten most-watched Netflix movies will be revealed.

While theaters attempted to rebound in August 2021 with films like The Suicide Squad, Free Guy, and Candyman, many people decided to stay at home and watch the latest Netflix release.

Netflix had something for everyone to feed those watchers. Horror films like Black Island and Blood Red Sky were among Netflix’s top ten most-watched titles, along with teen romances like The Kissing Booth 3, children’s animation Vivo, and throwback action films like The Terminator. The Last Mercenary, perhaps?

Which of these, though, received the most attention this month? Continue reading to find out.

The top ten most-watched Netflix movies in August 2021.

Black Island is a small island off the coast of

Although Halloween is still a month away, Netflix stepped up their horror movie lineup in September, beginning with Black Island. It’s a suspenseful tale about weird events on an island, all of which are connected in some way to an orphaned pupil and the mysterious teacher with whom he’s falling in love.

The Beginning of Rurouni Kenshin

The time of this sequel/prequel may have thrown off the timeline of these live-action manga adaptations, but that hasn’t prevented fans from enjoying yet another high-octane entry in the saga.

The Sky Is Blood Red

Sceptical horror watchers may believe we’ve recounted every vampire story there is to tell at this time. But then there’s Blood Red Sky, which combines vampire stereotypes with an aircraft hijacking scenario to produce a Netflix sensation this month.

Aftermath

Every month, Netflix releases at least one film with a massively bizarre story twist to get the internet talking, such as Deadly Illusions. Aftermath, a thriller based on a true story about some strange occurrences happening to a couple when they move into a new house, is the most recent addition to this twist canon.

iframe Sweet Girl loading=“lazy” src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/NiFuJV2GLkY?feature=oembed” width=“200” height=“113” This is a condensed version of the information.