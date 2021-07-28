In August 2021, all TV shows and movies will be available on streaming services.
Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu have produced guides to their August releases, with plenty of reasons to stay in this summer.
Hulu and Netflix are hosting two of the most anticipated shows, with the former premiering Nine Perfect Strangers on August 18, a drama starring Nicole Kidman as the mysterious owner of a health resort who uses strange methods to treat a stellar cast of broken people.
Meanwhile, The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf, an animated Witcher spin-off, is available on Netflix. Other significant TV releases include Disney+’s new Marvel show What If, FX’s American Horror Story Season 10, and Paramount+’s new Star Trek: Lower Decks series.
On the movie front, Amazon has Annette, a one-of-a-kind musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that premiered at Cannes and received rave reviews. For those looking for something a little more frothy, Netflix presents The Kissing Booth 3.
This website provides information on when those releases, as well as others, will be available in August.
Netflix
1st of August
Seasons 1–7 of 30 Rock Beethoven Beethoven’s Beowulf II Darwin’s Game: Catch Me If You Can The Sea is a Deep Blue The Fifteenth Year Five Feet Apart, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Seasons 1–5 of Friday Night Lights Best wishes Chuck The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Georgia’s Ghosts is the sequel of The Haunting in Connecticut. Seasons 5-6 of Hunter X Hunter Inception The Attorney for Abraham Lincoln The Victims Magnolia of the Machinist Payne, Major My Girl, My Girl 2, My Girl The Internet The Original Comedy Kings Poms Pineapple Express Space Cowboys with Seabiscuit World Police: Team America
3rd of August
Declassified Top Secret UFO Projects: Pray Away Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
4th of August
Aftermath Inventing David Geffen Cooking with Paris is a project by American Masters. Control Z Season 2 of Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami Season 3 of Car Masters: Rust to Riches
6th of August
The Swarm Vivo Navarasa Hit & Run
8th of August
Quartet
9th of August
Shaman King is a powerful Shaman.
10th of August
Season 2 of Gabby’s Dollhouse Phil Wang: My hometown is Philadelphia. Philly Wang Wang’s Untold Story
11th of August
Bake Team The Third Kissing Booth The Asphalt Goddess The Wolves and Misha
12th of August
Girls’ School Al Rawabi Nothing is the same with Lokillo. Legends of the Guild: Monster Hunter
13th of August
Fast & Furious by Beckett New Cherry Flavor Season 5 of Spy Racers: The South Pacific Is No More The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Season 2 of Valeria
15th of August
Seasons 3–4 of the Mother Goose Club Season 1 of Rascal Doesn’t Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Winx Club Season 6
16th of August
Shameful Walk
17th of August
Go, go, go! Season 5 of Cory Carson UNTOLD: Dealing with the Devil
18th of August
The Nilsen Tapes Are Out of My League: The Defeated Memories of a Murderer An Exchange Student’s Secret Diary
19th of August
As if insane
20th of August
Everything will be OK in the chair Sweet Girl from the Loud House Film
23rd of August
The Witcher is a fantasy role-playing game. This is a condensed version of the information.