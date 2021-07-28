In August 2021, all TV shows and movies will be available on streaming services.

Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu have produced guides to their August releases, with plenty of reasons to stay in this summer.

Hulu and Netflix are hosting two of the most anticipated shows, with the former premiering Nine Perfect Strangers on August 18, a drama starring Nicole Kidman as the mysterious owner of a health resort who uses strange methods to treat a stellar cast of broken people.

Meanwhile, The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf, an animated Witcher spin-off, is available on Netflix. Other significant TV releases include Disney+’s new Marvel show What If, FX’s American Horror Story Season 10, and Paramount+’s new Star Trek: Lower Decks series.

On the movie front, Amazon has Annette, a one-of-a-kind musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that premiered at Cannes and received rave reviews. For those looking for something a little more frothy, Netflix presents The Kissing Booth 3.

Netflix

1st of August

Seasons 1–7 of 30 Rock Beethoven Beethoven’s Beowulf II Darwin’s Game: Catch Me If You Can The Sea is a Deep Blue The Fifteenth Year Five Feet Apart, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Seasons 1–5 of Friday Night Lights Best wishes Chuck The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Georgia’s Ghosts is the sequel of The Haunting in Connecticut. Seasons 5-6 of Hunter X Hunter Inception The Attorney for Abraham Lincoln The Victims Magnolia of the Machinist Payne, Major My Girl, My Girl 2, My Girl The Internet The Original Comedy Kings Poms Pineapple Express Space Cowboys with Seabiscuit World Police: Team America

3rd of August

Declassified Top Secret UFO Projects: Pray Away Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

4th of August

Aftermath Inventing David Geffen Cooking with Paris is a project by American Masters. Control Z Season 2 of Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami Season 3 of Car Masters: Rust to Riches

6th of August

The Swarm Vivo Navarasa Hit & Run

8th of August

Quartet

9th of August

Shaman King is a powerful Shaman.

10th of August

Season 2 of Gabby’s Dollhouse Phil Wang: My hometown is Philadelphia. Philly Wang Wang’s Untold Story

11th of August

Bake Team The Third Kissing Booth The Asphalt Goddess The Wolves and Misha

12th of August

Girls’ School Al Rawabi Nothing is the same with Lokillo. Legends of the Guild: Monster Hunter

13th of August

Fast & Furious by Beckett New Cherry Flavor Season 5 of Spy Racers: The South Pacific Is No More The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Season 2 of Valeria

15th of August

Seasons 3–4 of the Mother Goose Club Season 1 of Rascal Doesn’t Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Winx Club Season 6

16th of August

Shameful Walk

17th of August

Go, go, go! Season 5 of Cory Carson UNTOLD: Dealing with the Devil

18th of August

The Nilsen Tapes Are Out of My League: The Defeated Memories of a Murderer An Exchange Student’s Secret Diary

19th of August

As if insane

20th of August

Everything will be OK in the chair Sweet Girl from the Loud House Film

23rd of August

The Witcher