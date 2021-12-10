In a’sickening’ act of animal cruelty, a dog is set on fire.

In a terrible example of animal cruelty, police in DeKalb County, Georgia, have issued an appeal for information that could lead to the arrest of a person who lit a dog on fire.

A tan-and-cream Labradoodle was discovered “engulfed in flames” on Lindsey Drive in Decatur on Sunday morning, according to investigators.

Before notifying the authorities, other witnesses came to the dog’s help.

Despite the fact that the animal survived the awful occurrence, he is still in serious condition and is being cared for by a local dog rescue organization.

HELP US FIND THE PERSON WHO STARTED A DOG ON FIRE! Before rescue arrived, a brown and cream male Labradoodle was discovered on fire on Lindsey Dr. in Decatur on December 5.

Please call 404-286-7990 or @stopcrimeatlat at 404-577-TIPS if you have any information about who did this. #WeAreDKPD #AnimalCruelty #Share image.

— December 8, 2021 DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) DeKalb County police are still looking for the perpetrator, and Crime Stoppers USA is offering a reward for anyone who can lead to an arrest with information.

One neighborhood resident, Shallissa Dufresne, told the news organization that the occurrence was “sickening,” and that it was “disheartening” to believe “someone could do that to a living, breathing thing.”

She is now demanding that whoever was responsible for the attack be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“You intended to damage or kill this helpless animal, so now you must serve your sentence or face the consequences,” Dufresne said.

Meanwhile, Dog Days Rescue, a tiny, non-profit rescue center serving Atlanta and the surrounding area, has taken in the horribly burned dog, who has been called Will in honor of his tremendous courage in surviving this long.

Will’s caregivers said they expect him to stay hospitalized “for quite some time” in a series of updates posted to the Dog Days Rescue Facebook page.

“He’s on as many pain relievers as he can safely take, as well as antibiotics and other IV drugs. He’s been doused in silver cream as well. Silver is fantastic for burns, cuts, and other minor injuries “they stated

