In ‘Annette,’ Simon Helberg Breaks Down The Conductor’s Big Moments.

In the upcoming film Annette, which also stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg is one of three main characters. The film is the brainchild of French director Leos Carax and the Sparks duet (brothers Ron and Russell Mael.)

The film’s musical legacy is immediately apparent, not just because it is a pop-rock opera, but also because it follows a couple whose miraculous child can sing beautifully.

Annette is a far cry from the ordinary film, with many twists and turns in the plot.

Helberg was intrigued to this project from the start because of the cast of creators, the subject matter, and the ambition of the screenplay, which required him to master new talents and play a character who was very different from his part on The Big Bang Theory.

The actor recounted Annette’s journey and gave insights into some of The Conductor’s most pivotal moments in an interview with This website.

There are a lot of Annette spoilers ahead.

The Conductor’s Thoughts

There are two situations in which the audience gets a glimpse of Helberg’s character, The Conductor or The Accompanist.

The first time is when he is the accompanist for Anne (Cotillard), a well-known opera singer, and he adores her from afar.

His story becomes less important as the film unfolds, but we eventually see him as The Conductor, having progressed in the music industry since his accompanying days.

Helberg had to learn about conductors before being plunged into the deep end with an orchestra to direct for this scene.

Helberg explained to This website that the scene on the page did not reflect the enormity of the challenge ahead of him when it came to filming.

“That scene always captivated me, and I never really imagined what it would become,” he remarked. I’d say there’s a little soliloquy on the page that portrays my character leading an orchestra.

“But then you arrive in Brussels and find yourself in a massive, three-tiered performance arena. ‘We’re going to shoot this all in one shot, and you’re going to be conducting and meeting your symphony orchestra,’ Leos explains.

“And, you know, you start by saying hello.”

This is also a pivotal time in the character’s life. This is a condensed version of the information.