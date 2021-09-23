In an unearthed Spice Girls clip, Piers Morgan claims Victoria Beckham flirted with him.

Piers Morgan has sparked outrage on social media after saying that an undiscovered tape from a recent Spice Girls documentary reveals Victoria Beckham, or “Posh Spice,” openly flirting with him.

The outspoken journalist and presenter uploaded video of their cordial interaction to Twitter, where it has already received over 193,000 views.

The clip was taken from a documentary Morgan made for Channel 4 in the United Kingdom in 2000. It was shot inside the Daily Mirror newsroom when Morgan was the paper’s editor.

In the video, she says, “Do you ever genuinely think, “I have nothing to put in, so what can we say?” “It used to be, when in doubt, lead on the royals,” Morgan says. Now, if you’re ever in doubt—Posh.”

Beckham, taken aback, asks, “Are you taking the p***?” Morgan, on the other hand, is adamant: “No! You’ve ascended to the throne of the press. This is something I’ve been telling them for weeks. So there you have it, Queen Posh and King Dave.”

Morgan then offers her a “monthly column” with The Mirror, which she accepts.

“Yeah, but how much do you pay?” she responds

Morgan, amused by her remark, asks, “Are you as tight as they said?” Beckham bursts out laughing at this.

“Are you down to your last twenty million?” he asks. Posh Spice warns, “Don’t believe everything you read.” “What are you talking about? I print what you read.” As the video concludes, Morgan cracks a joke.

The Victoria’s Secret documentary aired a year after the Spice Girls singer married England player David Beckham.

Despite this, Morgan seemed convinced that she was interested in him.

Along with the video, he remarked, “God, this brings me back.” “From C4’s new Spice Girls documentary, Posh and Piers in the Mirror newsroom. I get a feeling she’s flirting with me.”

The singer appears at ease with Morgan in the film, which shows her leaning into the future host of Good Morning Britain and even stroking his arm at one point.

Despite the fact that Morgan's accusations of flirtation were plainly made in jest, they provoked a vigorous conversation.