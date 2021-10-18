In an undercover Florida human trafficking sting, a former teacher and pastor was arrested.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the findings of “Operation Round-Up,” a 20-day undercover operation in which “undercover detectives targeted criminals who attempted to prey upon minors, sought sex for themselves, or exploited victims through human trafficking,” according to the sheriff’s office. The operation lasted from August 4 through October 13, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joel Velasco, 38, a former Hillsborough County Public School District teacher, and Samuel Phillips Jr., 44, a pastor at the Be Limitless Church, were identified as two of the 125 suspects.

Velasco is a former Hillsborough County Public Schools teacher, according to WFTS News in Tampa Bay. According to WFTS, the school district stated that Velasco was not on the campus this year since he resigned before the school year began.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said both Velasco and Phillips Jr. tried to pay undercover officers for sex, assuming they were talking to females, during a press conference on Monday.

In the case of Velasco and Phillips Jr., Chronister observed, “These men who were all held to a standard of trust and respect were all arrested for soliciting another to commit prostitution.”

During the news conference, Chronister also named Philip Velikettel, a 48-year-old man who spoke with an undercover cop he mistook for an adolescent girl.

Chronister remarked, “His signals, his motives were plain and crude.” “Velikettel was on his way to meet a 14-year-old girl when he was met by our detectives, who put him into jail right away.” Chronister also discussed the arrest of Muntasir Shafiq, 38, who thought he was conversing with a 14-year-old kid but was actually communicating with detectives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“His texts [were]beyond horrible to fathom,” Chronister said, adding that he was charged with “30 counts of transmission of harmful material to a kid.”

"His texts [were]beyond horrible to fathom," Chronister said, adding that he was charged with "30 counts of transmission of harmful material to a kid."

Chronister also revealed that the operation resulted in the rescue of four women and a teenager "from the perils of human trafficking." The women that were freed as a result of the operation were linked to Selah Freedom, which Chronister described as a "amazing organization that offers."