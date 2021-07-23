In an open letter to his younger self, Lil Nas X expresses his self-doubts.

In a poignant open letter to his younger self, Lil Nas X expressed his worries and anger over being labeled a “one-hit wonder” ahead of the release of his highly anticipated new single.

After his hit “Old Town Road” propelled him to worldwide popularity in 2019, the 22-year-old musician, whose given name is Montero Lamar Hill, advised his 20-year-old self to believe in himself.

In a note sent to Twitter, he addressed himself as “dear 20 year old montero.” “I wrote a song for us,” she says. I know it seems like it’s all downhill from here at times. I know you’ve felt like an outsider among your peers because of your sexuality.

“I understand how it feels to go from having the biggest hit in the world to being cooped up in your flat. I know you’re going to burst out laughing if you hear the phrase ‘one hit wonder’ one more time.”

“However, I need you to keep going,” he added. I want you to understand that you have the ability to be the person you needed as a child. I need you to cease wallowing in self-pity. I also want you to remember that you are the only one who has to believe in yourself.”

Lil Nax X debuted on the music world in 2019 with his Western-themed single, which quickly became a viral sensation before dominating the charts.

Following the success of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X released other viral singles like “Panini” and “Holiday.”

However, the singer earned prominence earlier this year with his song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” which featured a highly controversial video depicting the singer giving Satan a lapdance, causing controversy among some organizations.

Lil Nas X’s latest highly awaited release was released today, July 23.

Kanye West produced “Industry Baby,” which features Jack Harlow and boasts a vivid music video depicting the artist in prison.

The movie mocks his legal troubles with Nike over a copyright infringement case stemming from the introduction of illegal Satan shoes earlier this year.

