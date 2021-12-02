In an interview remark about how the gun went off, Alec Baldwin was accused of ‘acting.’

In his first television interview since the tragic shooting on the set of the film Rust, Alec Baldwin was accused of “acting.”

Baldwin spoke with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about the incident on set that resulted in the death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, 42, after a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged.

The whole interview will appear on ABC on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, but a preview is being extensively shared and discussed on Twitter in the interim.

Baldwin informs Stephanopoulos in the video that he did not fire the gun that killed Hutchins.

“There was no pull of the trigger. I didn’t press the button. Never, ever would I point a gun at someone and pull the trigger “Baldwin remarked.

He also stated that he has “no idea” how a live bullet got into the prop gun or onto the set in the first place.

He claimed that “someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even authorized to be on the site.”

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS: “There was no draw of the trigger. In his first interview since the tragic shooting on the set of “Rust,” Alec Baldwin tells @GStephanopoulos, “I didn’t pull the trigger.”” @ABC will air the show TOMORROW at 8 p.m. ET, and @Hulu will stream it later. https://t.co/u7L88vylra pic.twitter.com/bJsssJoAJq December 1, 2021 — ABC News (@ABC) Baldwin appears extremely distressed and upset as he describes the incident in the trailer for his interview with Stephanopoulos. “Yep…yeah, because I think back and I think of ‘what could I have done?'” he says when asked if this is the worst thing that has ever happened to him. He continues by cradling his head in his hands and saying: “Even now, it’s difficult for me to believe. To me, it just doesn’t feel real.” As Stephanopoulos asks him how he can come to grips with what happened, he is seen wiping away tears and breaking down.

Baldwin’s disappointed and disturbed manner in the preview, which includes dramatic music and is edited almost like a movie trailer, has spurred suspicions that he is acting from some of his critics on social media.

“Alec Baldwin appears to have done a fantastic job with George Stephanopoulos,” a conservative author tweeted. This is a condensed version of the information.