In an incredible deepfake viral video, Henry Cavill is cast as James Bond.

Thanks to a terrifyingly good deepfake video shared to YouTube, James Bond fans have had their first look at Henry Cavill as the brand new 007!

A deepfake is a piece of video footage in which one or more of the characters on screen have had a digitally animated mask attached to their faces, giving them the appearance of someone else.

In this case, the content producer stryder HD chose to combine Cavill’s visage with that of former Bond actor Timothy Dalton in The Living Daylights and License to Kill, his two 007 films.

It’s a wonderful match, and the ensuing video has both disturbed and stirred Bond fans.

The two-and-a-half minute short has over 200,000 views on YouTube as of this writing, with 007 fans hailing Cavill as the ideal replacement for the departing Daniel Craig.

The footage proved Cavill was “the right casting decision,” according to Stephan Robert, and Club Ackles said that “the next James Bond has truly arrived!”

Brett Pritchard believed the deepfake demonstrated why Cavill is "the only person who can do this role justice" after Craig.

Matthew Anthony, as Stryder HD, has been uploading videos to YouTube since 2018. His deepfake videos include everything from Spider-Man to Squid Game, and he has 233,000 subscribers.

After learning more about the technique from other YouTubers, including one who went on to work for Industrial Light & Magic and Lucasfilm, Anthony told The Washington Newsday that he moved into developing deepfakes after learning more about it from other YouTubers.

Anthony was drawn to the technology because it allowed him to “innovate” and explore “new intriguing pathways” on YouTube, according to him. He described himself as a “huge James Bond fan” who began working on the video while the discussion over who would succeed Craig raged on.

"I thought Dalton had a similar look [to Cavill] and could pull off the deepfake," he remarked.