In an impressive video, a father catches a falling toddler using “awesome” reflexes.

Being a father can sometimes necessitate superhuman abilities, as one TikTok dad recently displayed in a now-viral video with over 6 million views.

The footage was captured on a surveillance camera in the family’s living room and posted by Chris Lossing, also known on the app as Ninjaman87.

A tiny boy sits on a sofa in the video, which was released on November 1, as Lossing potters around in the background with a giant pet dog.

“On today’s edition of what did my living room camera catch,” reads text overlaid on the footage, which can be viewed here. Dad’s reflexes are in full swing!” The small boy then leans back on the sofa, facing backwards, and falls over.

Lossing dives around the side of the couch to catch the child and halt his fall, preventing him from crashing on his head.

The father then reclines on the carpet, relieved, as the youngster stares at him, speechless.

Lossing, who hails from Orlando, Florida, captioned the spectacular scene with two super hero emojis, and the video has since received over 867,000 likes on the app.

It was also reposted on Lossing’s Instagram account, as well as Pubity, a prominent meme account, where it received an additional 950,000 likes.

