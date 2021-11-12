In an epic fight that has been viewed 19 million times, a rat cheats death by fighting a hungry snake.

A video of a remarkable fight between a snake and a rat has gone viral among animal enthusiasts.

After being submitted to TikTok by gaixinh81663932 and later reposted on Twitter by syedaliff, footage of the epic showdown appeared on social media this past Saturday, November 6. The video had been viewed more than 19 million times across both platforms at the time of writing. The film opens with the rat standing stationary alongside a coiled up snake, shot at night and presented in slow motion with added sound effects for an innovative extra touch.

The snake springs to life a split second later, starting an attack on the rodent. His rat foe, on the other hand, is prepared, leaping vertically to evade the reptile’s bite.

The movie then turns to another incident of a rat escaping the snake’s grip – and even fighting back. The rat is able to roll his way out of difficulty as the snake launches another attack before unleashing a fantastic two-footed kick to the snake’s face.

Undaunted, the snake tries to bite the rat’s tail, but the rat is able to escape out of peril in a stunning split second instant, leaping to safety in spectacular manner.

The footage then shifts to a new encounter between the two species. The snake looks to have the upper hand this time, with the rat presumably caught in the reptile’s jaws.

However, the rat manages to get away once more, kicking the snake away before it can bury its teeth into its hair. A rat kicks mud in the face of a coiled-up snake is shown at the end of the video.

Many fans dubbed the rat the “actual Master Shifu” in allusion to the animated figure from the popular Kung Fu Panda movies, which was a spectacular example of nature in action.

