In an emotional video, the bride’s disabled twin is carried down the aisle by the groom.

One bride didn’t want her twin sister, who has special needs, to miss out when it was her turn to go down the aisle.

Morgan Watkins shared video to her TikTok account of her soon-to-be husband carrying her sister down the aisle, dressed in a white gown and veil.

The bride’s twin smiles at the crowd as she is carried to the altar by the groom at the outdoor wedding location in the video, which you can view here.

The video was uploaded to the social networking app on October 5 and received 11,400 shares, 2.1 million likes, and 15.3 million views within a day.

“My twin sister who has special needs came down during my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband,” Watkins captioned the video.

"Like her twin sister, I wanted her to have her particular time as a bride. This is something I'll treasure for the rest of my life!" "Look at how she's just staring about at everyone like she's on her throne," she continued later. "That's why I fell in love with him because he loves her as much as I do."

"As a mother who has kids who will never get married, this is incredibly wonderful and unselfish," Jessica Caudill wrote in response to the video. "That is why I did it," Watkins responded. "She will never get married, she has no interest in dating or anything, but I just want her to have that magical moment her sister enjoyed. I've wanted to do this since I first considered getting married! She's the one I'm talking about. She follows me wherever I go."