In an emotional video, a father invites his daughter’s stepfather to walk down the aisle with her.

Any parent would be happy to walk his daughter down the aisle, but one father felt compelled to share his joy.

Kelsey Griffith released wedding footage on TikTok, and we can see the lovely moment her father decided to include her stepfather in the walk to the altar.

Griffith approaches the venue wearing a gorgeous white gown and veil, which can be seen in the video below.

Her father, who is dressed in a black suit and tie, is with her.

When the two get halfway down the aisle, Griffith’s father calls Andy, her stepfather, who has raised Griffith since she was nine years old. Both of them persuade him to join them.

The dramatic scenario concludes with the bride, flanked by the two men, approaching her soon-to-be husband.

Since it was posted on October 1, the video has been viewed over 5.5 million times and has received over 1 million likes.

Griffith also shared the video on Instagram on November 2, where it received another 1,200 likes with the caption: “[white-heart emoji] Such a sweet moment from our wedding day.

@griffithk5

My stepfather was astonished when my father invited him to walk down the aisle with us. #theperfectday #fyp #wedding #dancingqueen original sound – Nicole Reynolds “My father surprised my stepfather by inviting him to walk down the aisle with us. We kept it a secret until the ceremony, so everyone was taken aback when we announced his presence.

“Andy, my stepfather, has been raising me since I was nine years old, so he deserved a special mention on our wedding day.

“Including him was such a wonderful and humble gesture, and I’m very proud of my father for doing so. Swipe to see the cutest video ever!” Many individuals have left their thoughts on the adorable video in the comments area.

Denise Naaten Shaak, a Twitter user, wrote: “You were raised by two decent fathers. Everyone did a fantastic job.” “You can tell these two dads will become besties,” wrote another user, Gokkie turan. 4am.forsaken. “Who the HELLLLL is cutting onions,” soul joked, adding three laughing-face emojis to the mix.

Chrismjdoyle shared the following: “Humanity is in desperate need. This is a condensed version of the information.