In an emotional video, a baby with a hearing aid hears his mother’s voice for the first time.

A video showing a baby girl hearing for the first time has gone popular online, garnering 784,300 views.

A mother can be seen cradling her infant in the video, which was submitted to TikTok by Christina, also known on the app as Christina pax.

The toddler has a hearing aid in her ear and is looking up at her mother.

“I pondered whether to upload this video of my deaf daughter hearing for the first time,” the text overlaid on the video reads.

“Hearing aids aren’t a miracle ‘cure’ for the deaf. Deaf persons do not require treatment.

“They’re just a tool for accessing sound, but for us, this was a fairly cool moment.”

Christina then addresses her daughter, saying, “Yes, hello.” I realize it’s strange.” As she hears her mother’s voice for the first time, the tiny child is taken aback, her face showing a range of emotions.

"Is it funny?" her mother inquires after the infant smiles. Yes, it's amusing." Christina then tells her baby, "I love you," several times.

Furthermore, 6,100 others have already left their thoughts on the heartfelt occasion in the comments area.

“She’s so in love with the voice she’s known in her whole spirit forever,” one TikTok user, Stokesmama5, wrote.

“A tool to access sound—I really like that term,” said another individual, Kaitlyn Marie Vander.

“Omg [oh my god]the intensity manner she’s taking it in and soaking you in,” Msholc typed. She’s thrilled and overwhelmed at the same time.” “And it will be so much better without masks,” User3213510730004 added. “I am extremely proud of you for understanding the culture mama!!!” wrote TheseDeafKidsRock. “Even my first son wept.” “So I sobbed and then laughed,” Kia K explained. This is a condensed version of the information.