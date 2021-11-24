In an effort to stem the spread of COVID, 20 Italian towns have been placed under lockdown.

The Associated Press reported that twenty villages in an autonomous northern Italian province went into partial lockdowns on Wednesday to combat rising COVID-19 infection rates ahead of the winter tourism season. The limitations went into place because South Tyrol, which is located in the Dolomite Mountains and borders Austria, is one of Italy’s least-vaccinated regions.

Bars and restaurants must close after 6 p.m. in the communities north of Bolzano subject to the COVID-19 regulations, and people must adhere to an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. overnight curfew. The rule also requires residents to use public transportation while wearing FFP2 face masks, according to the Associated Press.

In younger age groups, South Tyrol lags behind the national immunization average by five to ten percent. The province’s governor, Arno Kompatscher, said the partial lockdown was a preventative move taken in the hopes of avoiding a complete lockdown.

The limitations, which are expected to remain at least until December 7, are also aimed at protecting the ski sector during the crucial winter tourism season, which has already lost two seasons due to the pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, the 20 towns under lockdown all had infection and vaccination rates that met the provincial restriction criteria of more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents per week, more than five new infections per day, and a vaccination rate of less than 70% in all residents over the age of 12.

Despite the fact that Europe’s COVID-19 outbreak erupted in Italy in February 2020, the country’s population over the age of 12 is currently vaccinated to the tune of 84 percent. According to the BBC, Italy has also implemented one of the strongest restrictions in the world, requiring citizens to display a Green Pass to enter workplaces and other public locations, which is only valid if someone has been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus lately.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Infections are rising in Italy, although at a slower pace than in other Western European nations, with roughly 10,000 new cases and less than 100 deaths per day.

However, the spike has prompted demands to put limitations on non-vaccinated people in order to avoid a lockdown that would stymie an economic recovery. This is a condensed version of the information.