In an awkward ‘Succession’ interview, Kieran Culkin is told by the presenter, ‘You’re Awful.’

Kieran Culkin of Succession had an unpleasant interview while promoting Season 3 of the HBO drama in the United Kingdom today.

On Monday, the actor who portrays the pompous Roman Roy in the critically praised series spoke with Lorraine Kelly on ITV’s Lorraine, where the host called his character “terrible.”

Culkin, 39, playedfully retaliated to mock the presenter about her loathing of Roman Roy in a confrontation reminiscent of a stormy Roy family get-together.

“I’m completely enamored with it.” Everyone is a scumbag. Kelly informed Culkin, “Everyone’s bad—you’re awful.”

“Oh thank you, that’s really lovely to hear,” the actor said sarcastically to the host.

“Thank you so much for having me on your show and berating me; it’s genuinely appreciated.” I’m having a pleasant morning.” Kelly reassured her guest, looking ashamed, that she did find his character to be dreadful, but not him as a person.

“Isn’t he the worst guy you’ve ever met?” she went on.

“I suppose,” Culkin remarked, “they’re all like that.”

“They’re all a really peculiar family,” Kelly remarked. Brian Cox, who is brilliant and so vicious and twisted, is at the helm.” pic.twitter.com/erkKoBWHX5 erkKoBWHX5 erkKoBWHX5 erkKoBWH Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) (@TobyonTV) (@TobyonTV) (@TobyonTV) ( 18th of October, 2021 Culkin also discussed the joys of parenting with Kelly after welcoming his second kid with wife Jazz Charton in August.

He stated, “This may sound like I’m making it up, but I truly enjoy diaper changes.” “It’s such a connected moment, and I think that’s when we can learn a lot from each other.”

“That’s when we start making up games, because I have to divert her sometimes while I change her diaper, so it turns into a funny thing we do.” It’s a true bonding experience.

“It’s a pain with a newborn since they don’t even notice you’re there!”

He also admits to feeling a great deal of remorse after leaving town for work and finally getting some sleep as a new father.

“The first time we had a child, I actually went out of town to do a talk show and was out of town those first few days, and I was getting a lot of sleep and feeling guilty,” he said.

Culkin jokes that he hasn’t slept much since. This is a condensed version of the information.