In an argument over lawn tools, the internet backs a wife who told her husband he’emasculates himself.’

One woman on Reddit claimed she told him he “emasculates himself” during a heated dispute about lawn tools. Despite the fact that her spouse was offended by the remark, several Redditors have defended her.

On Monday, she used the username u/Bench Virtual to post the details of the altercation in Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic. More than 12,000 people have voted on the article.

The wife said that she was raised by a single father who taught her not only how to cook and clean, but also how to be her own “handyman” in order to put the issue in context.

“On the other hand, my husband was conditioned to expect everything to be done for him and never really learned any self-sustaining skills,” she remarked.

He was also indoctrinated to believe that the man “is always correct,” she continued.

“Fast forward to last week, when I needed to replace my old dependable line trimmer, which had finally given up the ghost. “I was preoccupied with the kids, so my husband offered to go pick it up for me,” the woman explained.

“I informed him the one I wanted, as well as the brand of all my power tools.” She said, “He claimed he understood, but when he returned, he had purchased one from a different brand.”

The wife was “irritated,” but she moved on. That is, until she realized her husband had failed to get the right batteries for the new line trimmer.

Her husband suggested that she use the batteries from her prior line trimmer, but she emphasized that this was not the case. So her husband returned to the hardware store with her.

“When we arrived, hubby went right to the tool shack and asked the tool specialist to explain how my Ryobi [batteries]would function absolutely great in my new Makita line trimmer,” she recalled.

The specialist, on the other hand, sided with the wife. Embarrassed, the husband returned the line trimmer he had purchased for the one his wife had requested. When they got home, they got into a fight.

“He was ranting at me about how I disgrace him, how I’m always emasculating him, and how I should just be a decent wife and do things suitable for females,” she claimed.

“The only,” she answered in response. This is a condensed version of the information.