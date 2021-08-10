In an apparent revenge attack, a drunk man bites a venomous baby snake and dies.

In an apparent vengeance attack on the reptile, a man in India died after chewing on a newborn snake.

According to the Times of India, Rama Mahto, 65, kidnapped and bit a baby viper outside his home in the hamlet of Madhodeh in Bihar’s Nalanda district in vengeance for an earlier attack outside his home.

On Sunday, Mahto, who was apparently under the influence of alcohol at the time, was sitting in front of his house when the tiny snake bit him on the leg.

He eventually caught the viper and, in an unexpected twist, chose to exact his own sort of vengeance on it, according to India TV.

Mahto’s relatives stated he was “bitten more than 10 times” in the face while chewing the snake, according to a statement given to authorities and quoted by the news site.

He finally threw the reptile into a nearby tree.

Despite his family’s urgings, he “refused and went to sleep,” assuming the snake’s bite was void of venom due to its age.

Mahto went to bed on Sunday night and was discovered dead the next morning. The death’s official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Venomous snakebites that go untreated are a severe concern in many parts of the world.

According to the Centre for Snakebite Research and Interventions (CSRI) in the United Kingdom, snakebites kill between 81,000 and 138,000 individuals each year.

As a result of these deadly animal attacks, an additional 400,000 people have irreversible physical deformities and disfigurements.

“Snakebite death and morbidity are disproportionately high in rural disadvantaged African and Asian communities, particularly among the most economically important and educationally susceptible 10-30 year olds,” according to the CSRI.

Another recent example from the United Kingdom has highlighted the hazards of not treating a snake bite.

After getting bitten by a deadly adder while out walking with her family, an 11-year-old schoolgirl wound up in the hospital.

Grace Roys’ father was originally skeptical that she had been bitten by a snake, given how uncommon such assaults are in the United Kingdom.

When she began to have stomach problems and vomiting, as well as her foot becoming black and blue, he recognized something was wrong.

