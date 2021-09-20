In an alarming viral video, a woman is followed and harassed by a man.

Footage of a lady being followed and publicly harassed by a guy has triggered a larger debate about the need of respecting personal boundaries.

A woman in a black t-shirt can be seen being closely followed by a man in a white long-sleeved shirt and green trucker hat in a video shared to TikTok by loreboree.

She can be heard telling the man repeatedly, “Leave me alone.”

He is unfazed, and he continues to trail her closely. He can be heard stating, “Just chat to me for two minutes and I’ll leave you alone.”

Within seconds, he appears to shift gears and begins criticizing her choice of clothing.

He is overheard asking, “Why are you dressed like that?” “Are you a prostitute?” I inquire. “I’m not kidding.”

Before the video finishes, she reacts with a curt: “Sir, please leave.”

The video of the interaction has received over 4.7 million views on social media, generating a barrage of comments on TikTok.

You may watch the video here.

A small number of people who commented on the video defended the man. @tyler noname wrote, “Maybe if u just talked to him.”

However, the majority of users who commented on the video slammed the man’s actions and attacked others who defended him.

“Those who are protecting him are doing the same thing,” NDanielle1819 stated. “If she doesn’t want to talk to him, she doesn’t have to,” agreed shortystayposted.

@loreboree

After this has occurred, please re-post! I can’t believe my account was shut down for attempting to raise awareness! a unique sound loreboree loreboree loreboree lorebore

“No is a complete sentence,” marilyn murcury remarked. “At this stage, we just have to bark at them so they comprehend it in their own language,” Jess5359 added. “Why do males think it’s alright to talk to or approach ladies outside of their own family and friends?” Asian luvr wondered incredulously.

The harassment is shown continuing in a follow-up video that has been viewed over 1.4 million times. The man can be seen begging her for “two minutes” so he may speak with her once more.

She expresses her desire for him to leave her alone, indicating that she will speak with him for “zero minutes.”

“I can’t stay here much longer.” This is a condensed version of the information.