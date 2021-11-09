In an adorable viral video, TikToker shows off the custom furniture her father built for the family cat.

As shown in a viral video with over 3 million views, a TikToker’s father is putting his architecture degree to good use by custom creating various pieces of furniture for his daughter’s cat.

The video, which debuted on mini minerva’s TikTok account on October 24, begins with a view of the hypoallergenic Siberian cat before moving on to a few custom-built pieces of furniture.

The cat owner’s father designed a heart-shaped cat tower covered in bath mats, a special “litter lounge,” and a renter-friendly custom tree climber that extends from the floor to the ceiling.

The text over the video stated, “What should he make next?”

In the comments area, people were enthralled by the film, and some pondered how some of the items were made.

One TikTok remark read, “My cat just given me emancipation papers.”

“Dads who know craftsmanship and love their kitties are POWERFUL BEINGS,” wrote another.

Some people proposed that the TikToker’s father market his works to other cat owners. Mini minerva_ said that she is attempting to get him to create his own shop.

Another comment said, “Your father is a genius, glad he’s utilizing it for good.”

“I like how he made the tower in the shape of a heart. Over and above, “a commenter wrote

While many pet owners may not go to great lengths to create unique furnishings for their pets, they will discover ways to make their home pet-friendly.

A recent article in Architectural Digest highlighted a few tips for pet owners on how to make their homes more pet-friendly.

If a soiled pet brushes against a wall, a wipeable wallpaper or paint surface makes it easier to clean. Owners should think about how they may make the most of their storage space.

According to Architectural Digest, pet owners can store toys in a huge basket or vintage crate while keeping the room clean, according to Kari Whitman, owner of design business Kari Whitman Interiors of Ace of Hearts dog rescue.

Owners were also cautioned to be aware of certain cleaning agents that may be toxic to pets.

Mini minerva_ shared a few more videos, detailing how the cat tower was renter-friendly and a revelation of her father, who she claimed. This is a condensed version of the information.