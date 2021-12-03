In an adorable viral video, a tropical bird waltzed into a family’s home and’made it his home.’

Budgies are one of the world’s most popular pets. The popular parakeets are friendly, easy to care for, and amusing due to their sound imitating abilities. Budgies (budgerigars) are one of the tiniest true parrot species, according to The Spruce. They don’t, however, usually float into your home and take it as their own. In a now-viral video posted by The Dodo, that’s exactly what happened to one family.

“We saw this flash of green just come at our door as my family was enjoying supper,” a young woman named Sam stated in the video. “It was this lovely colorful bird,” says the narrator. We were all statue-like in our anticipation for him to enter. It was really stressful to keep an eye on him and make sure he didn’t fly away.” The video followed the budgie as he walked around and looked about the family’s kitchen. He appears to have been well-cared for, but it meant he wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild on his own.

“There are no tropical birds around here,” she explained. “We immediately recognized this as a domestic bird.” We shut the door and went in search of some seed to offer him. And, to tell you the truth, he made it his home.” “We wanted to make sure he was as comfortable as possible,” she continued. We wanted to make sure he went returned to his owner, knowing the potential journey he may have taken.” According to Sam, the family made a post on Facebook and printed flyers in an attempt to locate the bird’s owner, as well as calling lost and found agencies. The Humane Society eventually came to get the adorable bird and held him for two weeks before allowing Sam and her family to adopt him. He was taken in and given the name Pfizer.

“With the way he treated us, it felt like we’d had him for years.” He was hopping from shoulder to shoulder, singing along to the music we were playing, and he instantly felt like a member of the family.” Pfizer is now flying around his new house, kissing himself in the mirror, and anticipating crackers. Pfizer has become a permanent part of Sam and her family’s flock.

“It was completely fair.” This is a condensed version of the information.