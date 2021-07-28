In an adorable viral video, a dog shows off a wasp sting to gain sympathy.

Being stung by a wasp is a painful experience, as one dog on TikTok can attest.

A dog can be seen lying on a beige sofa in footage submitted to the app by Nathan Fleming, also known online as KungFuFlem.

When his owner approaches, the adorable dog lifts his hind leg to display his paw to the camera.

“He got stung by a bee this morning and every time I walk by him, he lifts his paw to show me,” says text overlaid on the video.

The pet’s wide-eyed gaze, as well as the nursery-style music playing in the background, add to the cuteness of the video.

“Poor Doge #MurraydaMutt #LilMurm #beesting #dogsoftiktok #savethebees,” Fleming captioned the adorable video, which you can see below.

The video has been viewed over 3 million times since it was posted on the social media site on July 16. More than 523,200 people have liked it as well.

Many individuals have flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the touching video.

‘Ouch,’ say the Kiboomers.

Valanciagiles0, a TikTok user, wrote: “Lol his face is like ‘you saw this momma.’”

“How wonderful delivering kisses to make your paw feel better,” remarked another individual, Sylvia Velilla.

“So you don’t forget to bring him snacks as he won’t be able to walk for the first three weeks!” Tina Trucker typed.

“I thought my dog broke his foot one time, and obviously because I babied him my entire life, he was just acting extra nothing was really wrong with him,” Cold As Ice stated.

“Omg if a wasp stung my infant on the nose, I would have burnt that thing with fire afterwards and thrown its ashes over the fence,” user4196232453361 claimed.

“I adore that my FYP is nearly solely cute animals by now, and I love your dog,” Willow exclaimed.

“Aww, my dog did this too,” Jammietea admitted. She passed away last year, and seeing this brought back so many emotions for me. From me, give him cuddles and blessings.”

