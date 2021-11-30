In an adorable video that has been viewed over 4 million times, a Fox Cub is filmed frolicking in the snow.

After being shared on Twitter, film purporting to show a juvenile fox cub playing in a snow-covered garden has gone global.

The video was allegedly shot in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England during a light blizzard and published to the platform by decedant99.

It depicts a charming suburban scene, with the cub bouncing around on snow-covered grass as little flakes continue to fall from above on the fox.

LOOK AT THIS LITTLE BABY IN THE SNOW PICTURE.

Ed (@decedant99) (twitter.com/T48FNiQ0us) (twitter.com/T48FNiQ0us) (twitter.com/T48FN 28 November 2021 “Look at this adorable baby playing in the snow,” Decedant99 wrote beside the video. The charming video had over 4.4 million views on Twitter at the time of writing, with over 59,000 retweets and over 430,000 likes.

Decedant99 returned with a new film, this time showcasing the fox cub’s experiences in the snow.

The fox can be seen in the second video investigating most of the snow-covered garden, putting their snout into the ground at one point before dashing off into a nearby shrub.

While the fox’s activities appear to be similar to those of a small child witnessing their first snowfall, several viewers felt there was more to the animal’s antics than meets the eye.

I got a few more because he was such a stunning photo.

twitter.com/obcNmVp1bK

— Decedant99 (@decedant99) 28 November 2021 The fox, according to SandyMDonald, was “They’re practicing a hunting strategy in which they listen for “mice under the snow, chase them down, and then dive nose-first into the snow for a meal.” It’s all about striking down towards a meal in the last great leap.” “Yeah, you can just hear me and my dad speaking about whether or not he’d got a mouse in the snow if you listen closely,” Decedant99 confirmed. The internet, for the most part, was enthralled by the fox and what appeared to be a delightfully festive scene of life, coming only days before the start of December.

The video was described as "as Christmassy as it gets" by Lisboadolphin71, and "great content" by kira millana11. Commented Inestimabletall: "He is very stunning. You can tell he enjoys playing in the snow. He's a merry little fuzzy companion "for a while