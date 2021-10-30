In an adorable video that has been viewed 17 million times, a cat goes for a spin inside a washing machine.

The internet is divided over a video of a curious kitten investigating the interior of a washing machine, with some applauding the tiny cat’s antics and others urging care.

Jenny Lipton first posted the lovely video on TikTok with a note begging followers to wish the tiny kitten, a Munchkin British short hair cat named Taro, luck as he prepares for surgery.

The video shows the tiny white and grey kitty tentatively approaching the appliance’s door before cutting to the cat leaping inside the machine’s main spinning drum.

The scene then shifts to an interior view of the machine, where Taro can be seen adjusting to his new circumstances.

Soon after, the kitten can be seen channeling his inner rodent, with the washing machine having been turned from a laundry machine to a gigantic hamster wheel.

The video, which has been viewed over 19 million times, may be found here.

On TikTok, fellow cat aficionados reacted positively to the video.

“He’s completing his daily workout,” banana gachauvu joked, “which is more self-love than I’ve felt in a long time.”

Taro was definitely “a hamster in another life,” according to Vivianvangoh, while cardcaptorraptor that Lipton get her cat his own “small wheel” to train on.

While the cuteness of it all was a common theme in the comments, several people urged the cat's owner to exercise greater caution. "It's all fun and games until you switch it on by accident," Pew Pew cautioned. Laurenbenoitt also advised Lipton and other cat owners to "exercise caution." "One time my cat got inside the dryer and my mother didn't realize it until it was too late and she turned it on," she wrote. "He made it since it wasn't on for very long, but…" Other cats, on the other hand, have had it tougher. "It's really cute," Bakubearz observed, "but that's how my grandmother's friend's cat died." Despite the fact that some users expressed concern, Lipton was quick to emphasize in a response to one concerned cat lover.