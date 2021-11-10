In an adorable story that has gone viral, a Colorado puppy takes his best friend to see snow for the first time.

Anyone would find the transition from warm California temps to Colorado snow difficult. It was an exciting new experience for Liz Andersen’s one-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever Captain to enjoy with his best friend, a stuffed tiger. Captain had always been enamored with the toy, according to Andersen.

Andersen told The Dodo, “He had a white tiger that was our daughter’s and he took it as his own.” “Of course, he destroyed it, but my daughter had this orange tiger that he kept stealing — so it’s now his.” She went on to say: “He takes it with him everywhere! When he gets thrilled and wiggles his little butt, he always picks it up “According to Andersen. “It’s his bestie,” says the narrator. Goldens are “prone to carry something around everywhere they go, such as sticks, toys, clothing, or whatever else isn’t tied down,” according to the American Kennel Club. They do it with a delicate grip, too.

“All retrievers must have a’soft’ mouth that allows them to pick up and keep game such as ducks without harming them. The mouth of a Golden Retriever is so soft that it is reported they can carry an uncooked egg in their mouth without cracking it “the outlet went on.

Captain had never seen snow before moving to Denver, having grown up in warmer climates.

“He just just glanced around at it and tried to take a little bit of it,” Andersen said. “But all he did was stand there and watch. He was enthralled.” It didn’t stop there, though. Captain was so ecstatic that he went back to the door and quietly asked to be let back in. Andersen finally realized why.

She remarked, “[He] grabbed his tiger and rushed back out, racing about.”

Captain wanted his plush tiger to experience the same delight he did when he first touched snow. The pup can be seen happily roaming across the front yard with the plush tiger hanging loosely from his mouth in images obtained by The Dodo.

Andersen stated, “He has truly made our family complete.” “He is a beacon of light who is always there for others. We have an autistic kid, and he is always going to him for comfort. He’s the most wonderful boy we could have wished for.” Whether it’s a cross-country move, the first sighting of snow, or. This is a condensed version of the information.