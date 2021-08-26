In Afghanistan, the Taliban leader claims that music will once again be banned in public.

Following the Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan in recent weeks, a Taliban leader appeared to announce on Wednesday that music in public will once again be prohibited.

In an interview with The New York Times, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid explained how the Islamic group planned to administer the country, downplaying worries about the treatment of women and reprisals against anyone who cooperated with US soldiers.

He also addressed the problem of public music, which was outlawed under the Taliban’s last reign of terror from 1996 to 2001, implying that it will be outlawed again shortly.

“In Islam, music is prohibited,” Mujahid explained.

“But, rather than pressuring people, we hope to encourage them not to do such things,” he stated.

Mujahid is thought to be a strong contender for the post of Minister of Information and Culture.

When the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 1996, they declared practically all music to be immoral and outlawed it.

According to The Associated Press, cassette cassettes were smashed and hanged up on trees.

However, some outspoken religious pieces were allowed an exception. During the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, radio and television stations only broadcast Islamic music.

It’s unclear whether the Taliban ordered the move or whether the stations took the choice to avoid any conflict with the new leadership.

In comments to Forbes in December 2020, Afghan ethnomusicologist Ahmad Sarmast, founder and head of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, addressed the Taliban’s stance toward music, suggesting it had little to do with Islam.

“It’s a completely uneducated, limited, and nearly illiterate group of people who are misinterpreting Islamic ideology,” Sarmast added. “In the Holy Quran, there is no clear prohibition against music.”

The Taliban’s stance on music is based on a hadith—a collection of Prophet Muhammad’s sayings—that says “those who listen to music and songs in this world will have molten lead poured into their ears on the Day of Judgment.”

This hadith, however, is not commonly acknowledged as authentic.

In his interview on Wednesday, Mujahid also addressed questions concerning women’s treatment, implying that Afghan women will be able to resume their usual lives. He also scoffed at the notion that women. This is a condensed version of the information.