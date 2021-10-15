In a war of words, Brian Laundrie’s lawyer refers to Dog the Bounty Hunter as a “Dusty Relic.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s involvement in the search has been attacked by the attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s family, who accuses him of doing so solely to satisfy his ego.

The reality TV personality, whose actual name is Duane Chapman, and John Walsh of America’s Most Wanted, who has also weighed in, have been accused of seeking notoriety by lawyer Steven Bertolino.

“Dusty relics like Dog and John Walsh require sad situations like these to sweep the cobwebs off their reputations and feed their publicity-hungry egos,” Bertolino told TMZ on Thursday.

Chapman attempted to confront Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, on Wednesday, prompting Bertolino’s remark.

Laundrie is still a person of interest in the death by strangling of his fiancée Gabby Petito, according to a coroner’s report.

“According to the coroner’s testimony, Brian Laundrie’s situation is getting worse. His continual eluding of the authorities makes him appear guilty. “Right now, his best option is to surrender himself up,” Chapman told The Washington Newsday on Wednesday.

“I can’t imagine Brian’s parents being able to live with themselves after the way they’ve treated the Petitos. They need to do more to get Brian’s attention and tell him to stop running.” Chapman’s stepdaughter referred to his quest for Laundrie as a “publicity stunt” in the past. On October 6, Cecily Chapman told The Sun, “He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it.” “It’s just a publicity stunt,” says the narrator. That is exactly how it is.” Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s mother, is said to have called 911 after Chapman showed up at their family’s house last month.

On September 27, Brian Laundrie’s parents issued a statement denying that they are aware of their son’s whereabouts or that they assisted him in fleeing, calling such assertions “simply incorrect.” Chris, Laundrie’s father, has also joined the search for his son.

Walsh, a former host of America’s Most Wanted, hosted a special edition on Thursday called “Gabby Petito: ID Special Report.”

In it, Walsh proposed that Brain Laundrie’s father, Chris, was the one who transported him across the Mexican border.

“The ‘In Pursuit’ hotline has received over a thousand solid tips.” “The majority of them are regarding my hypothesis that his father drove him to the Mexican border and then allowed him pass through,” Walsh said.

“It’s a fantastic time to be travelling south,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.