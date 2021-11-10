In a viral video with over 4 million views, the ‘Leaf Pile Challenge’ ends with a boy sobbing.

The latest TikTok craze may appear to be harmless, but it caught a toddler boy off guard. The “leaf pile challenge” concluded with a youngster lost in a leaf pile while his mother frantically tried to unbury him in the humorous video that has been viewed over 4 million times on the platform.

“@j.barber5 gave me the idea, but it appears that stuff like this is reserved for dads. #leafpilechallenge #leafpilejump #roborockrun #toddlersoftiktok, #leafpilechallenge, #leafpilejump, #roborockrun, #toddlersoftiktok “The viral video was captioned by Carley Anderson, who goes by the handle @notcarl4444 on the platform.

Anderson’s youngster was seen sliding feet-first down a slide into a large pile of autumn leaves in the slow-motion video. Anderson lost her son in the swath of greenery because the height and depth were so great. As he begged for aid, she hurriedly sought for him.

“NOAA precipitation projections, average sunshine exposure, and temperature” are used by “forecasts to make estimates for peak foliage timings,” according to SmokyMountains.com’s 2021 fall foliage map.

Peak leaf season in the Rocky Mountains begins in late September and lasts until mid-October. Mid- to late-October (until the end of October) sees a flood of colors on the East coast, the Midwest about the same time, and the Gulf and West Coast in early November.

As evidenced by the viral trend, leaf season has arrived just about everywhere.

@maggie says, “This is his villain origin narrative.”

Benn left a comment on the article. It has over 400,000 likes on Facebook.

With the laughing face emoji, @Dtx lady wrote, “Parents be doing anything with their kid.” “All I’m doing is causing all sorts of necessary trauma.” “Therapy in 15 years *idk guy for some reason fall triggers my anxiety,” @latoyamacinko said. @rescuecooper said, “This is the pinnacle of every mom trying to build cool memories with their kids and it usually backfires.”

It isn’t the only one going around. The TikTok hashtag #leafpilechallenge has received over 24 million views, with dozens more taking part in the autumn challenge. Anderson’s video received so much attention online in just 24 hours that she decided to do a follow-up film from the perspective of her toddler.

Anderson is seen going down the same slide as her kid and into the same pile of leaves in the sequel. The picture suddenly changes to a dog going through space like a rocket. This is a condensed version of the information.