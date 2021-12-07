In a viral video, TikToker exposes an alleged Tinder date for having a girlfriend.

When a woman used her date’s restroom and discovered perfume, a hairbrush, and pregnancy tests stowed away in his drawers and cupboard, things went south.

Elle, who goes under the handle @.lifeisahighway420 on TikTok, chronicled her findings in a popular video that has nearly eight million views. Elle recorded what she allegedly found in her date’s cupboard behind the sink and in various drawers while in the bathroom. J. Cole’s song “She Knows” plays in the background as she looks for other things.

The video description stated, “Uhmmm, what should I do?”

Elle explained in the comments section that she was seeking for toilet paper when she came upon the items and was astonished to find them. She captured the now-viral video a few hours later.

She stated, “Took me here for the first time after 5 dinner dates.” “I was looking for toilet paper, not spying; I had no suspicions until now.” While some commenters chastised the TikToker for looking through her date’s possessions, others advised her to find out if she and her date were dating.

“Sis, put a note in the drawer and get out of here as soon as possible—no one deserves this,” a TikTok user commented.

Another reader said it was amusing that some people were offended by Elle snooping through her date’s drawers.

They stated, “It doesn’t appear that he was trained to respect his monogamous relationships/GFs.”

A viewer wrote, “All the men in the comment area PRESSED.”

Elle gave a quick update, claiming that her date had a seven-month-old girlfriend. She claimed to have discovered her through one of his acquaintances and contacted her. Her date’s girlfriend had broken up with him, she claimed.

“I felt bad,” a caption on a follow-up video said. “But I’m glad she avoided a bullet by leaving him.”

Some people questioned the video and the TikToker, while others shared their own stories about cheating spouses. Not everyone’s experiences were as positive as Elle’s.

One viewer stated, “A similar event happened to me, and I showed her everything, and she stood with him and blocked me.”

This isn’t the first time a romance has been taken to the popular video-sharing site.

