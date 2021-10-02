In a viral video, the internet slams a Disney guest who gropes Gaston’s actor.

A six-year-old video reappeared after TikToker Evan Snead shared the footage with his followers. Snead and hundreds of others were outraged by the video, which showed a Disney attendee grabbing a Gaston character actor at a meet and greet.

Though character meet-and-greets have been suspended at the parks for the time being, Snead hopes that when customers are able to interact with the performers again, they will not be harassed.

“Girl harasses Gaston, and he (rightfully) forces her to LEAVE,” says the text overlay in Snead’s video. At the time of publication, the video had 13 million views.

The movie started with a scenario from an earlier video in which a guest approached Gaston while he was leaning against a wall. She grabbed both of his chests with both hands and smirked off to the side as she came to him. The actress playing Gaston grabbed the woman by the arm and told her to “get out.”

But the woman was not deterred. She remained firmly planted next to the actor and chuckled as he told her to go. As she tried to rub his chest again, he pushed her hand away.

She questioned, “Are you serious?”

“Yep, you’re done,” he said as she walked away. The narrator continues, “There are [sic]children.”

According to Inside the Magic, the original film was based on a 2015 YouTube video, however the video has since been pulled from the platform for “violating YouTube’s rules of service.”

The TikTok video then went to Snead, who started berating the woman for her actions.

“Please don’t be that person,” he urged to the camera.

“If you don’t want a stranger approaching you in public, in your place of work, and putting their hands all over you,” he said, “don’t do it to the characters.” “The characters want you to have a good time and enjoy meeting them, but this is their workplace – it’s a family business. They are, after all, human beings.”

He went on to explain that viewers should not be harsh with the characters or say things that are improper to them.

For the health and safety of customers and cast members, Disney has temporarily paused character meet-and-greets in all of its parks. Waving to the figures as they stroll about the park is still possible.