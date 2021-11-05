In a viral video, the internet is losing its mind over how Little Caesars sauce is prepared.

Little Caesars is well-known for serving “hot and ready” pizza to consumers who want to grab-and-go for a low price. The pizza franchise, which first opened its doors in Warren, Michigan in 1962, now has over 5,000 outlets across the United States. Thanks to a viral video, one employee is now drawing back the curtains to reveal the surprise way the sauce is allegedly prepared.

An image of sauce containers lined up on the floor with the phrase “making sauce at little caesars” appears in a TikTok video released by @tye. .pearson. The TikToker then added a spice mixture, tomato sauce, and mixed it all together with [what appears to be]a power drill.

TikTokers are split, with some stating that this is how the restaurant business works. Others, on the other hand, were critical of the method. @blissful.bohemian wrote, “My thing is, why are you people using a drill?”

To one response, @tye. .pearson replied, “work smarter not harder,” and to another, “it takes folks who use a whisk forever, it took me 20 minutes.”

Sone answered by bringing up the topic of sanitation. “We never put containers on the floor where I used to work for one. The Department of Health would have a field day with this “@adamschiferl expressed his thoughts.

@mmdrein commented, “Having food on the floor like that is a health code violation.” “That isn’t a representation of myself as a small child; it is simply a fact. I’m hoping you don’t lose your job.” Following the success of the sauce video, the poster added another video explaining how the dough is created. “When you pour the contents in the huge pan, the white one’s outside doesn’t seem very wonderful,” @vicdmac29 explained.

@booksandpatience said, “I suppose the one making this gross is the one making it.” “I started with sauce prep on the ground, and now I’m working on dough with dirty appliances.” The initial version of the video was posted in June by the user — formerly known as T.Y.E — and immediately gained popularity, according to The Daily Dot. The TikToker published five videos in two days, with the Little Caesars video going viral almost instantly. Because of the media attention, @tye. .pearson was purportedly dismissed, and the tapes vanished — until now.

Another (now-deleted) video, according to the source, showed the user configuring the. This is a condensed version of the information.