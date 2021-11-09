In a viral video, the ‘Anti-Vaxx Muppet’ speaks out against Big Bird.

On social media, a fake video of a Sesame Street puppet speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as his “woke” castmates, has appeared.

The video was purportedly created by comedian Brent Terhune and released to Twitter in reaction to the outrage among Republicans and conservatives over fictional Sesame Street character Big Bird’s declaration that he had received the vaccine.

The footage, which appears to be Terhune voicing an unspecified and entirely invented puppet who claims to have been a member of the Sesame Street cast, is a parody of the kind of videos that have flooded social media in the aftermath of the introduction of mask and vaccine mandates in the United States.

anti-vaxx muppet speaks out

— Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) in Indianapolis, November 26-28 8 November 2021 The puppet then on to blast at the mandate and his co-stars for their decision to get the jab while speaking to camera from the comfort of his automobile, which is a standard setting for clips of this nature.

“By now, you’ve probably noticed that Big Bird and the rest of my ‘woke’ Sesame Street coworkers received the jab,” he continues. “Let me be the first to say this: I am not going to cooperate.” The muppet then imitates the typical anti-vaccination reaction, complete with a reference to The Muppets’ resident scientist thrown in for good measure.

“Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and the other so-called scientists can stuff that band aid up their arses.” “Honeydew,” the puppet says, “I got dingleberries older than your studies.” “Do you believe I’m afraid about losing my job?” I’m not afraid of losing my job! “Whenever I want, I can call Crank Yankers.” The puppet goes on to say that if he stays on Sesame Street, he’ll “teach these youngsters how to do their own research,” before mocking another prominent vaccine opponent.

“Everyone knows, all you have to do is go to your podcast app and type in J-O-E, R-O-G-A-N,” he says, referring to the podcaster’s dislike of the jab.

He then goes on to mention other important Sesame Street characters, including Oscar the Grouch, who is informed, "You live in a trash can—nobody."