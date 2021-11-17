In a viral video that will break your heart, a dog pays a loving tribute to his late big brother.

Dianne Scott is an actor who has been in shows such as Bones and Face Off, but she is also a pit bull rescue mom. Scott’s puppy Wednesday “told” the story of her love with her late sibling Hurley through images and video recordings in a sorrowful video broadcast by The Dodo.

Wednesday and Hurley’s time together is shown in this 3-minute footage, which includes celebrating a birthday and resting on the couch. Viewers got a touching snapshot of their lives, from the day Scott brought Wednesday home from the shelter to the current day with a new sister, in what is supposed to be Wednesday’s voice.

Hurley taught Wednesday how to bark, and the two hugged and had a lot of fun together, according to the story. Hurley was the center of attention for everyone in the house, but Wednesday said she wished she could have had him just to herself.

She went on to say that when Hurley became ill, she and the rest of the family “felt devastated.” Hurley then vanished one day. Wednesday stated that she had never seen “Mom so unhappy” and that she “felt so lonely” without her brother.

Scott welcomed a new family member, a small brother pit bull named Pugsley, after a period of mourning. Wednesday explained, "He's young and curious, and he looks up to me." "I enjoy teaching him things because it reminds me of how you treated me." "He's my little brother, and I'll love him forever, just like you loved me," she added. Now that he's all grown up, there's nothing else I can teach him. When I look at him, I notice that I am gazing back at myself." Users on Scott's Instagram profile, "ataleof2pitties," were moved by the incident, with some praising her for rescuing "pitties." According to an Arizona State University study, stigmas about pit bulls still exist, preventing them from finding permanent homes.

