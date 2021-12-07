In a viral video that went viral, a real-life Romeo rescue cow meets his Juliette.

According to Petpedia, the United States has approximately 14,000 shelters and rescue organizations. They try to save nine out of ten animals, albeit this does not always happen. The figures don’t always reflect how many people are saved from the farming industry. Winston, a small cow, discovered much more than a second chance – he discovered love.

Little Winston is shown trying to make pals around Delmar Farm, a Loxahatchee, Florida sanctuary created by Claudia Campbell in 1997, in a now-viral video tweeted by The Dodo.

Campbell claimed in the video that “the horses didn’t want anything to do with this small cow.” “Winston aspires to befriend everyone. Unfortunately, the majority of them refuse to be his friends.” He approaches all of the farm’s animals, including pigs, donkeys, and others, she explained, but he is frequently turned down. Winston kept going, offering kisses to all the horses in their stalls, but he was met with further rejection.

“They’re going to try to bite him,” she predicted, “and none of them wanted to give him any time at all.”

Winston was taken in by the farm when he was just two months old. And, despite his charm and perseverance, he had the most difficult time establishing friends — until he met this Romeo’s Juliette.

Winston walked up to her stable one day after Ronny had arrived and saw her head popping out,” Campbell said of the new rescue horse. “Ronny had been placed with our small horses, who were causing her problems. As a result, she felt terribly out of place.” “Winston just kept gazing over at her like, ‘wow, she’s really lovely,'” she continued. He’s been trying to contact her. For once, she’s actually accomplishing stuff. Winston is genuinely worried.” After waking up in the morning, Winston approached Ronny’s stall, and that’s when things changed.

Campbell remarked, “He tried to give her kisses like he had tried with so many horses.” “Ronny, to our amazement, seemed to enjoy himself. Between the two of them, there’s a common spirit. It had been a match made in heaven.” In the video, Campbell can be heard cooing at the lovebirds as they greet each other each morning.

