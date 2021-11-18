In a viral video that has been viewed over 2 million times, a bridal hair trial goes horribly wrong.

There are various aspects to wedding planning, including the appearance of the event. Before the big day, many brides choose to do a trial run to see how different hair and makeup options would appear, but not all trials go perfectly. Cass McMillan, who goes by the handle cassangeee on TikTok, shared a video with over 2 million views revealing what a hairstylist did to her sister’s hair during a bridal hair trial.

Before the outcome of her hair at the trial appointment, the bride’s inspiration photographs of several hairstyles were exhibited in the movie. In the background, a TikTok music clip depicting “expectations vs. reality” scenarios was playing.

The bride had hoped for a simply styled low ponytail during her visit, but instead received a curled and coiffed high ponytail.

The description on the original video said, “Thank heavens that was simply a trial run…did not go back.”

Brides can begin to piece together their ultimate appearance for their big day during hair and makeup trials, which allow them to work with a stylist and makeup artist ahead of time.

“Even if you think you have the perfect vision,” a blog post published by Martha Stewart Weddings stated, “it’s not worth the risk of waiting until the day-of to make sure.” “Having a bridal hair trial allows you to see the ‘look’ you’ve imagined come to life.” The blog post recommended making mood boards with several styles and images of the dress to prepare for the meeting. If the bride and stylist aren’t thrilled with the trial, which can happen, the piece suggests that they strive to get on the same page with the style.

The item stated, “Give the stylist another chance to change the things you don’t like, right then on the moment.” “If your views still don’t match up, let her know you’re meeting with other professionals and will get back to her.” McMillan made a follow-up video to talk about her sister’s entire hair journey. She displayed the results of the first attempt and indicated that the style was not at all what they desired. When the original stylist was unable to achieve the bride’s desired look. This is a condensed version of the information.