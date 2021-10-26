In a viral video that has been viewed over 15 million times, a model reveals the’reality’ of modeling in New York City.

In the video, Anna Gantt says, “I’m never good enough, and I’ve been modeling since 2014.” “I began my career as a size zero/two model for editorial and runway. I’m now a size four or six, and I wear s**t every day because I’m no longer a skeleton and I’m no longer sickly.” Gantt went on to say that she had just come from a casting where the producer and casting director had “hurt” her.

She took a step away from the camera and inquired as to what was wrong with her body and tummy before discussing a casting call she had attended.

“They told me you’re not waify enough because we want to see your bones,” she explained. “‘The shoot is in December, so you have time to slim down.'” She talked about her years of struggling with an eating issue and how she finally felt comfortable with her body size.

“I’m too small for plus size, and I’m too big for whatever the f**k standard size zero/two is,” Gantt remarked. “I gained 35 pounds in the last five years, and I look terrific.”

The TikToker went on to say that in her experience modeling since 2014, it’s rare for a model to be naturally as petite as they appear.

Users of TikTok flooded the comment area, with the majority of them offering their support and sharing their opinions on the fashion business.

“Stay enraged! Don’t allow anyone tell you how to dress; it’s your choice “one of the comments read

Gantt responded to the TikTok user by writing that she wants the industry to evolve.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc.’s verified account also reacted on Gantt’s video, calling it “heartbreaking.”

Gantt received positive feedback from other verified users as well.

Bebe Rexha, a singer and songwriter, said that Gantt is “wonderful” and urged her not to let her size define her.

She wrote, “Message me.” “Let me assist you in finding a representative who believes in you.” Models from other models also offered comments.

