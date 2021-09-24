In a viral video, lesbians claim that straight women are dominating gay bars.

Although the issue of straight people attending homosexual clubs for a night out is not new, a recent TikTok viral video has rekindled the discussion.

Sophia Mastroieni, also known as Sophiamastt on the app, posted a video of herself sitting in bed on September 2.

“Last night I asked 5 different girls whether they were homosexual at a GAY CLUB and every one of them was straight AT A GAY CLUB I give up,” she says in the video.

“They took our style and now they are taking our clubs…,” the TikToker captioned her video. Regardless, I went home alone #fyp #lgbt #wlw #lesbian.”

Following this, a TikTok maker named Eliza, also known as Elizahhh on the app, stitched her own video onto Mastroieni’s film, which you can see here, saying: “No but seriously.”

She went on to say that lesbian bars in the United States had been rapidly declining.

The Lesbian Bar Project, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving these locations, confirms this by stating on its website, “In the late 1980s, there were an estimated 200 Lesbian Bars around the country.”

“Right now, it’s considered that there are just 21 of them. These bars are disappearing at an alarming rate, and we can’t afford to lose them due to the consequences of Covid-19.”

@sophiamastt and @elizahhh#stitch Until it’s no longer convenient for you, you’re allies. #fyp #fy #lgbtq #lesbian #gaybar #gay #lgbtttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt – elizabeth

“Straight people have everywhere else, literally everywhere,” Eliza said at the end of the video. And we want one safe haven for ourselves before you take over?”

“If you’re going to be allies and stick by us until we tell you what we want and what’s hurting us, then you’re being performative and not being true allies.”

Since it was shared on September 3, the day after Mastroieni made the original video, the footage showing the two women together has been seen over one million times.

The video has received 281.300 likes and nearly 6,500 comments as of this writing, with some individuals agreeing with the couple.

Alexis Scudder, a TikTok user, wrote: “I think. This is a condensed version of the information.