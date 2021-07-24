In a viral video, Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump by drinking water with one hand.

During a campaign speech in Virginia, Vice President Joe Biden appeared to mock Donald Trump.

President Biden was recorded mid-speech stopping to drink from a glass of water, according to a video sent to Twitter by @Acyn.

“Excuse me,” he began before putting the glass to his mouth with one hand, in what appeared to be a joke about Trump’s habit of sipping water with both hands.

July 24, 2021 — Acyn (@Acyn)

His efforts earned great applause from the crowd during a rally for Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s gubernatorial campaign in Arlington, Virginia.

The significance of Biden’s drink was not lost on social media, where the video has been seen over 576,000 times and received over 1,300 retweets.

“Biden just trolled the s*** out of Trump with a cup of water,” Democrat political strategist and consultant Adam Parkhomenko said in a second tweet.

Dr. Dena Grayson, a scientist and former Democrat congressional candidate, shared the video, saying she liked having a president who could “sip a glass of water with one hand!”

“That sound you hear is a stubby-fingered, orange faced man-child weeping over how his water bottle was rigged so he had to use two hands,” wrote writer Holly Figueroa O’Reilly.

Meanwhile, author Majid M Padellan shared the video with the words “ONE. HAND.”

July 24, 2021 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch)

July 24, 2021 — ElElegante101 (@skolanach)

At least two films have now appeared comparing Biden’s one-handed drinking ability against Trump’s two-handed method.

Last year, when he was filming a graduation address at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York, he struggled to raise a glass of water to his mouth, his sipping habit became the subject of much criticism.

The President looks to be unable to lift his right arm high enough to take a glass of water. Something isn’t right.

June 13, 2020 — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich)

