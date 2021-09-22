In a viral video, dogs who have been locked out of their homes react hilariously.

A video of eight dogs’ humorous reactions to being locked out of their house has amassed over 8.6 million views on YouTube.

An account called Thegoodhype posted the video to TikTok, describing itself as “Siblings ft. our 8 Spunky Canines.”

Eight dogs, including a golden retriever, three Great Danes, and two German Shepherds, can be seen staring into the house from the garden in the footage.

Each dog is gradually exposed peering intently at the humans inside the room, which has many windows, as if asking to be let back in.

“When you let your inside pets outside for more than two minutes…” reads the text overlaid on the video.

“Spoiled rotten [laughing-face emoji] #foryou #dog,” says the humorous video, which you can view here.

The video has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on September 10th, with over 2.3 million people liking it.

Over 10,300 individuals have also flocked to the comments area to give their reactions to the humorous video.

Megan Diller, a TikTok user, remarked beside a laughing-face emoji, “I’m not judging, but every time I thought you were done, you moved the phone and poof there were more.”

“They have their own window to make it more dramatic,” said another user, User9130560038712.

“Outside dogs would be running about laying in the dirt, but indoor dogs would constantly wait for you to let them back in,” Cruz.9899 typed.

“Can I ask how does your house smell with so many dogs?” Gigi bleu inquired. No offense, but I’m considering getting my dog a companion.”

“My dog would have been in another country if I had left him for 30 seconds,” Danna stated.

“Genuine inquiry, how often do you vacuum/sweep?” Boop inquired. I have a basset hound and two cats, and I’m constantly brushing and cleaning their hair.”

“At least they’re sitting patiently,” said user3335423378804. My dogs attack the door, barking and scratching as though someone is attempting to murder him.”

“Oh my god!” exclaimed Abby Gomez. You’ve got a lot of large dogs inside.”

"How did he do it?" inquired User613471964703.