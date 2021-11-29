In a viral video, a woman’spices up’ a family chat she was inadvertently included to.

A TikToker played along and pretended to be part of the family after a phone number was added to a family group chat by mistake.

Rebecca Mactaggart, known on TikTok as rjmactaggart, posted a video that has nearly 4 million views depicting her reaction to a group text message that was sent to her by mistake.

The writing atop the video stated, “When you are joined to a random [family’s] group text and want to liven things up.”

Before Mactaggart’s message, which read: “So thankful for everyone, the kids are looking terrific,” a few text messages of family members wishing each other a happy Thanksgiving are revealed.

The TikToker kept up the act, even revealing that she was expecting a child.

She wrote the others in the group chat, “A little bundle of joy will be coming your way in June 2022,” along with a snapshot of an ultrasound. “As a result, I will be raising brinleigh as a single parent. This was a difficult decision to make, but we’ve determined it is in the best interests of the baby. [sic]” One commenter remarked, “Imagine your contact name for them is granny.”

“I just know u were the buzz of Thanksgiving,” one person said.

Mactaggart issued an update, which was eagerly anticipated by the commenters.

She added in her second video that she received a few replies from the chat approximately an hour after sending her text, indicating they didn’t have her number saved. One individual, on the other hand, complimented her on her “pregnancy.” A family member from the group chat eventually called and left a voicemail for Mactaggart.

“Hello, this is Joanna, and I am so sorry,” read the message. “I’m not sure who this is. I only discovered you weren’t in the family when I saw the text.” Mactaggart received another text in the group chat from someone who claimed their daughter had just seen and commented on her TikTok in her third update.

“She’d like to sing it with the rest of the conversation as a duet. So amusing! “The message was clear. “I hope everything is going well for you. Thank you for informing me of your excellent news. Lol.” She emphasized that she was not expecting a child and revealed that she had met the daughter after they both performed in a play together.

