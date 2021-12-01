In a viral video, a woman staged a wedding with a professional photoshoot to get her ex’s attention.

On TikTok, a woman went viral after revealing she hired a professional photographer to photograph her phony wedding in order to attract the attention of her ex-boyfriend.

Since November 18, the video, published by @dieschaklin on TikTok, has received over 2.4 million views and 6,500 comments.

As the TikToker rolled her eyes at herself, the on-screen text read, “Remembering the time I faked my own wedding and had a professional photoshoot so he would reach out.”

The TikToker shared several images from the shoot in the video, including a man she hired to portray her groom. The woman wore a bridal gown and veil in the photographs, which were professionally taken and processed, and held a bouquet of flowers in a wedding setting.

The woman and her fictitious husband appeared to be fighting in some of the images. In one, she watched as the man played the piano for her, and in another, they posed with a person posing as the wedding officiant.

She and her fictitious groom danced in front of a wedding cake in another. It’s unclear how much money she spent on the fictitious wedding.

The caption stated, “Worst thing is he watched my story and yet didn’t contact out.”

Many people joked about what she would do if he did reach out, while others said she should have faked an engagement shoot instead because “it’s too late after the wedding happens.”

One individual remarked, “Why would he reach out AFTER you got married?” “I should have taken proposal pictures.” Another person commented on how great the actor @dieshaklin hired to play her groom was.

“I’m not sure who the person is, but he seems to be playing his part a little too well,” the user said.

@Dischaklin responded by saying his name was Jeff and tagging his TikTok account, @Jeff2604.

One user joked, “Jeff understood the assignment.”

One individual mentioned that they feigned their wedding as well and that it went well for them.

"I did this," the user stated, "and he literally reached out and'stopped the wedding,' and he asked me to marry him." "It only needs the appropriate number of crazy ladies." @dieschaklin was not the first person to go viral, which is surprising.