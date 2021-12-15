In a viral video, a woman scolds a ‘gym creep’ who tried to spot her weights without asking.

A video of a lady scolding a “gym creep” for trying to spot her weights without her permission has gone viral.

Last week, the video, which can be watched here, was shared to TikTok by “”This man has been following me around the gym attempting to ‘assist’ with my entire lift,” remarked Smalls (@dezsquats). I need a f***ing home gym for a variety of reasons.” The post has received over 380,000 likes and over 2.5 million views.

The text overlay on the video stated, “Me warming up minding my business.”

Smalls can be seen bench pressing at the start of the video. However, a man enters seconds later and touches the bar’s end while Smalls is lifting.

“How in the world do you assist someone while benching by helping them rack the bar from the side?” Smalls enquired in the text overlay. “What makes males think touching your bar is cute?” Smalls re-racks the bar and yells at the man at the end of the film, but the audio does not pick up her rebuke.

In a video answer to a commenter who requested a video, “”It’s story time,” Smalls remarked, “but there isn’t one.” I went off and ordered him not to touch my f***ing bar because he was following me around the gym…” The “f***ing freak didn’t even try to defend himself, he simply went straight back to the corner he came from,” she added in the video’s caption. Lee Boyce wrote in Men’s Health in 2020 that the bench press is “very very commonly spotted improperly.” “If you don’t do it right, you might damage not only the person benching, but also the spotter,” he warned.

“Don’t touch the bar until you have to,” Boyce said, as he continued to enumerate various guidelines for people aspiring to be the “ultimate gym spotter.”

“Stay off the bar as long as it’s moving,” he wrote. “You should be following the bar as it moves up and down, with your hands close to it, so you can respond quickly if it stops moving. However, don’t touch it until your services are required.” Spotters for the bench press should “move quite close” to the person they’re spotting, according to him.

Drew Walsh, a corrective workout and performance enhancement specialist, told Dick’s Sporting Goods that a spotter’s. This is a condensed version of the information.