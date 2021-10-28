In a viral video, a woman claims that her midwife told her to ‘hurry up’ during labor because her shift was coming to an end.

According to the commentary on the video, a woman named Sumayya stated that the story will “traumatize me for the rest of my life.” After being posted over the weekend, it has received over 248,000 views.

Sumayya recounted that when it came time to push when she was in labor with her daughter, the midwife tried to rush her.

“When it was time to push with my baby, my midwife told me to ‘HURRY UP’ since her’shift’ was over,” the on-screen caption in the clip stated. “She told me to ‘quiet’ and stop screaming when it came time to deliver the placenta. She finished her shift soon after delivering my ‘placenta.'” Sumayya told The Washington Newsday that the event took place at a London hospital.

Sumayya had terrible abdominal pain after giving birth to her daughter, but she chalked it up to the regular after effects of childbirth.

“I was massaging my stomach seven days later…” the video continued.

Sumayya expressed her fear that something was “coming out” of her. She claimed she showed her “traumatized” spouse and that they raced to the hospital.

The on-screen text said, “When I was examined in triage, the nurses were horrified by what they saw…”

Sumayya said that the midwife failed to thoroughly clean her and that there was “retained placenta” within her “the size of my hand.” She claimed that a scan at the hospital revealed that she had an extra placenta that required surgery to remove.

When the placenta does not normally deliver after the baby is born, it is referred to as a retained placenta. According to Healthline, the placenta is naturally dispelled within 30 minutes of birth.

