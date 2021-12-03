In a viral video, a woman claims that her dog became ill after eating a popular dog food brand.

In a now-viral video, a woman claims that her dog grew ill after eating Pedigree brand dog food.

Queenbellastips (@QUEENOFNAILS) shared the video on TikTok on Thanksgiving, writing, “I just finished my homework on Pedigree & I’m freaking out.” Since then, the post has received over 14.9 million views and over 2 million likes.

“Never use this dog food,” the TikToker, who was crying, said. “I’m not sure what I did.

“We don’t generally buy this brand,” she said, “but we were at Target and needed dog food, so we got it.” “And I’m not sure if I regret it now.” Her dog can be seen attempting to get to its bed in the footage.

Pedigree was panned by a large number of commenters.

“NEVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER THIS IS IMPORTANT FOR EVERYONE TO KNOW “LilithRamirith penned the following.

“Pedigree is the worst… I’m very sorry,” Shy added.

Others, on the other hand, said they’d been giving Pedigree to their pets without issue for years.

“I’ve been using it for 16 years and have never had an issue,” Michele Hazel-Reigle said.

“My dogs eat that brand and are completely fine,” Angie added.

While viewers questioned whether the brand was safe for animals to eat, some speculated that the dog’s problems stemmed from a lack of proper introduction to the new food.

“It could just be the unexpected adjustment,” Kobe speculated.

“Never change your dog’s food on the spur of the moment. If you ever have to, our vet advised us to gradually add parts to the old food “Dyani wrote.

Petco encouraged pet owners to “gradually” introduce new foods to their animals on its website.

“Too rapid transitioning might cause diarrhea, vomiting, and even loss of appetite,” the business said.

Pet owners should follow a 7-10 day transition period, “mixing an increasing amount of new food with old food each day,” according to Petco.

“For around three days, start with 75 percent old food mixed with 25 percent fresh food,” Petco said. “After that, combine 50 percent old with 50 percent new for three days.” Before making the final move, pet owners should feed their animals a mix of 75 percent new food and 25 percent old food for three days.

“During the transition, keep a close eye on your pet to ensure they are getting the nourishment they require. This is a condensed version of the information.