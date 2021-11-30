In a viral video, a woman claims that a restaurant served alcohol to her recovering alcoholic husband.

When a woman and her husband went out to lunch at Olive Garden, she claimed that her recovering alcoholic spouse was unintentionally handed an alcoholic beverage.

“I was enraged!” read the caption on jaredhmelende’s TikTok video, which has been seen over 4 million times.

Some of the comments were harsh.

A commenter remarked, “They say on the menu that they have alcohol.” “You don’t like reading comprehension, do you?” Other individuals who claimed to work as servers at Olive Garden noted the drink is listed on the menu as a “Spiced Strawberry Lemonade.” There is, however, a non-alcoholic raspberry lemonade available.

Another person claimed that it wasn’t the server’s obligation to know that jaredhmelende’s husband is in recovery, and that they should have smelled the drink to know it was alcoholic.

The TikToker said in a series of follow-up videos that her spouse ordered a strawberry lemonade, but she didn’t look at the menu herself. At other restaurants, she noted, her husband frequently gets a strawberry lemonade.

When the drinks were brought to the table, jaredhmelende tasted one and stated she couldn’t taste the alcohol, but her husband said something didn’t taste quite right.

Her husband inquired about the drink’s alcohol content and said that he was unable to consume alcohol. The waitress was apprehensive, but the TikToker stated she doesn’t think her husband will relapse because he binges on beer, not booze, when he drinks.

“My spouse is the type of alcoholic who can’t stop after one beer,” she explained. “So, he can go six months without drinking, and if he drinks one beer, it has to be beer; he can’t stop.” He’ll talk for hours.” Although they did not cause a problem at the restaurant, jaredhmelende remarked that drinking the drink was a “huge thing” because the couple decided that they would no longer consume alcohol together.

While some commented that the couple was to fault, others were more empathetic.

Some others believe the server should have asked for identification to indicate that the food he was ordering was alcoholic.

“It’s not your fault in the least!” “Don’t be too hard on yourself,” one commenter said. “He’s holding up his end of the bargain.” Others who had firsthand experience with recovery provided their help as well.

“These people who are making these comments. This is a condensed version of the information.