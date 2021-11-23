In a viral video, a woman claims her date was embarrassed by her outfit and sent her home.

After claiming that her date sent her home in an Uber because he was “embarrassed” by her clothing, a woman went viral on TikTok.

Nikki Jabs (@nikki.jabs) uploaded the video on the app over the weekend, and it has now received over 7 million views.

“It’s been three weeks now. I spent 40 minutes getting ready to meet his friends and coworkers at the big opening of the retail company where he works “The text overlay on the video reads.

“He was too humiliated to be seen with me in this dress,” the overlay adds, “so he sent me home in an Uber and went to the opening without me.”

Jabs can be seen in the video wearing a cropped blouse, high-waisted jeans, and heels. She’s also dressed up with a large coat.

Jabs says in a follow-up video that her partner thought her clothing was too “revealing” for a professional function, but that he works for an athleisure company and wore “stretchy casual athleisure trousers” and running shoes.

In the video, she also admits that her date complimented her on her appearance several times during the week leading up to the event.

At one point in the video, the text overlay reads, “He has informed me numerous times this week that I’m overdressed and has pushed me to wear a baggy sweater.”

Jabs isn’t the first individual who has had a date or lover compliment their fashion sense.

In fact, sex educator Lena Solow responded to a Teen Vogue reader inquiry on the same subject in 2016.

“My boyfriend says I shouldn’t wear bikinis or short shorts to the beach because it’s too revealing. I don’t want to offend him, but I appreciate my own personal style. So, what should I do now? “enquired the reader.

Solow noted at the start of her response: "Males own women's bodies, according to society, and women simply dress to gain approval or attention from men. Your guy is responding to those messages, not your attractive beachwear, whether he understands it or not." She then suggested that the reader take a moment to reflect about their relationship. Was the remark part of a bigger pattern, or did it stand alone?