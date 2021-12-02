In a viral video, a wheelchair-bound student slams the university for being inaccessible.

In a now-viral video, a student at a New England institution chastised her school for not being wheelchair accessible. She said in the title of the film, which has been viewed over 2 million times, that the path she walks takes eight minutes, whereas a route taken by a “able-bodied” student may take two minutes.

The movie begins with @dark.moon.witch, a TikToker, in her wheelchair, with the words “Follow a disabled college student to class” printed across the frame.

The words “ADA violation #1,” followed by the phrase “My class is up there,” show on the screen. There are only stairs, and there is no sign pointing you to the accessible way,” the image of a flight of stairs says.

She wrote, “Gotta take the long road.” After that, the video showed her walking route to class.

According to the ADA website, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed into law in 1990 with the goal of prohibiting discrimination and ensuring that persons with disabilities have the same opportunity “to participate in the mainstream of American society.”

According to the ADA National Network, public and private colleges and universities must provide equitable access to higher education for individuals with disabilities.

Although there are loopholes, concessions and changes to existing policies or practices are not necessary if they will “fundamentally alter the essence of the service, program, or activity or impose an unreasonable financial or administrative cost.”

She displayed two further “ADA Violations” that she meets during her day as the movie progressed. A broken “Push to Open” button for one of the doors is the second issue.

She added atop a video showing her trek through what seems to be a parking lot, “The only route out is so bumpy I almost tipped over.”

The third “infraction” she displayed was a “too steep” slope.

Though she did not reveal the university she attends in the first video, considering the amount of attention the video has received, she chose to reveal the name in a follow-up video.

She explained, “I attend Salem State University.” “They are completely inaccessible.” She revealed that she is not registered with the school’s disability services for reasons she did not want to discuss at this time.

