In a viral video, a TikToker who accidentally swallowed an AirPod shares the aftermath.

A woman’s video describing how she swallowed one of her Apple AirPod Pro earbuds went viral lately, receiving over 2 million views.

On TikTok, the user iamcarliiib recorded a video of herself crying in front of the camera while explaining that she was carrying one of her earbuds and an ibuprofen painkiller. She claimed she planned to place the earbud in its case nearby but accidentally swallowed the wrong thing.

“I threw something back and grabbed my water bottle, took a sip, and realized it wasn’t ibuprofen,” she recalled, her eyes welling up with tears. “I tried throwing it up, but it won’t come out, and I’m going insane.” After the original video, the TikToker made a few follow-up videos. She exhibited a screenshot of a notification she received stating that an earbud was moving with her even after she unplugged her AirPods.

Iamcarliiib said she underwent an X-ray not long after swallowing the earbud, and it showed it had passed out of her system.

“I had a feeling it had, but I wanted to double-check,” she explained.

An article on swallowing foreign things was published by Verywell Health. While swallowing a foreign object by accident is not uncommon, some objects can be harmful to the body, according to the article.

If someone does not check to see if they swallowed something, they may face a variety of symptoms, including trouble swallowing, vomiting or drooling, and stomach pain. According to Verywell Health, the most common objects swallowed by adults are food bones and dentures.

When a foreign object is swallowed, the individual should seek medical assistance, according to the outlet. X-rays or CT scans will offer doctors a better picture of where the object is and whether or not it poses a concern to the person.

"Most of the time, adults can be examined to see if the foreign body will pass on its own (which it will in 80% to 90% of cases)," according to the article. "However, in some circumstances, medical intervention will be required." Many of the commentators were intrigued and wanted to know how iamcarliiib swallowed the earbud, despite the size disparity between them.