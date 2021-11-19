In a viral video, a Starbucks employee reveals the chaos of ‘Red Cup Day’: ‘I Survived Y’all.’

Starbucks personnel were working in a hectic setting as they completed orders for customers who received the latest reusable seasonal red cup, according to a TikToker.

Hellokittyluvr24’s video showed a counter full with free cups before panning across to a gathering of people waiting for their beverages and a long line of orders to be filled. As employees bustled about the kitchen, a plethora of drinks lined the counters.

“I’ve just finished my shift. I made it out alive; nonetheless, [y’all] keep safe “Under the video, which has since received over 148,000 views, one user commented.

“Red cup day should be time and a half I [swear to god]it’s the worst,” another person remarked.

The cup was made available for free on November 18 while supplies lasted, according to Washington Newsday. The cup was produced with 50% recyclable materials and was created to commemorate the chain’s 50th anniversary.

Starbucks’ chief marketing officer, Brady Brewer, stated, “The reusable red cup has become a tradition for consumers each Christmas season and is a step toward decreasing single-use cup waste as we move toward our planet-sensitive goals.”

Starbucks also released four designs for red throwaway cups and new drinks available throughout the holiday season, in addition to the reusable cup.

Many commenters on the TikTok video became viral, expressing their thanks for Starbucks personnel.

One individual wrote, “Thank you for your service.” “Today was the last day of my job at a little coffee shop, and I could finally breathe.” A Starbucks employee claimed to have had a terrible day in the comments.

“It was a long day today. I had the need to cry. I despise red cup day “they penned

Others who claimed to work for the coffee business, on the other hand, expressed relief that they were not scheduled to work that day.

“Pls I didn’t work today,” one viewer remarked, “but everyone claimed it was HELL.”

Others expressed their surprise at the huge demand for the reusable mugs.

“Just for the sake of a cup. You’re crazy, y’all “one TikTok user commented.

“The fact that it was this buys AND WE STILL HAVE LEFT OVER CUPS,” commented another.

"The fact that it was this buys AND WE STILL HAVE LEFT OVER CUPS," commented another.

This isn't the first time a video has gone viral depicting the stress that fast-food staff feel when filling orders.