In a viral video, a Starbucks employee is chastised for filming ‘racist’ TikTok while on the job.

While the employee has since made her TikTok account private, a popular creative known as “Nurse Nya” has created a blistering response video to the controversial film. Since Tuesday, Nya’s video has been seen over 323,000 times, with 68,000 likes and 1,700 comments at the time of writing.

The employee’s actions appear to be in violation of the company’s political values and social media policies. Employees’ “political activity” “must be performed on [their]own time and utilizing [their]own resources,” according to Starbucks’ Standards of Business Conduct. “You may not promote any political or personal views or beliefs on or around Starbucks premises, including by posting or distributing notices or other materials,” the company’s official guidelines added. “You may not indicate or suggest that you speak for Starbucks or that the company supports your views.”

The clip in question, which can be found in the upper-left corner of Nya’s video, depicts a Starbucks employee in uniform enjoying an iced beverage. She appears to be behind the counter or register, with the chain’s menu visible on the wall behind her. She then expresses a succession of her thoughts via on-screen captions: “Self-defense isn’t racist,” says the author. “I’m not a vaccine skeptic. “Also, bring Trump back,” I said, referring to the mandate.” An audio clip in the background repeats the words “start a riot.” “Anyways so…Christmas cocktails out now folks,” reads the video’s title. The hashtags #faithoverfear, #stopthemandate, #donotcomply, and #patriot were also included in the TikToker.

Nya then gives a full assessment of the original video—as well as its maker.

Nya starts by saying, "You work at Starbucks." "Take a look around." "You're basically making your own Christmas drink marketing with a side of right-wing talking points and racism," she explained. "I don't think Starbucks will be pleased." "We know your name and where you work… We even know where you go to school, what your major is, and how much money you make "she went on. "You put everything on your page accessible to anybody." "I don't think your institution wants to be known as the school where the bigot is enrolled in the nursing program," she says.